Multiple Choice
In the context of the velocity of transverse waves, what are the low points of a transverse wave called?
89
views
In the context of the velocity of transverse waves, what are the low points of a transverse wave called?
Which of the following is a similarity between transverse and longitudinal waves?
Given the equation , where is the speed of a transverse wave, is the wavelength, and is the frequency, which of the following statements is correct about how the speed of a wave depends on its frequency?