Multiple Choice
Given the equation , where is the speed of a transverse wave, is the wavelength, and is the frequency, which of the following statements is correct about how the speed of a wave depends on its frequency?
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Given the equation , where is the speed of a transverse wave, is the wavelength, and is the frequency, which of the following statements is correct about how the speed of a wave depends on its frequency?
Given the equation , where is the speed of a wave, is the wavelength, and is the frequency, which of the following statements is correct about how the speed of a transverse wave depends on its wavelength?