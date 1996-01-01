24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Flux
Given a cuboid-shaped room with uniform electric fields across all faces, a negatively charged object is placed at the center of the room as shown. The back face of the room has a missing electric field vector. Determine the direction of the missing vector, i.e., inward or outward, and calculate the minimum strength needed to maintain uniformity inside the room.
A
Inward, 10 N/C
B
Inward, 20 N/C
C
Outward, 20 N/C
D
Outward, 10 N/C
