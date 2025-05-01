Multiple Choice
For an object to float in water, what must be true about its weight compared to the weight of the water it displaces? and ?
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For an object to float in water, what must be true about its weight compared to the weight of the water it displaces? and ?
Why does warm air rise in the atmosphere according to the principle of buoyancy?
How is the density of a floating object () related to the density of the fluid () it is floating in?
If an object in water weighs less than that it displaces, what will happen to the object?
When a piece of ice floats in water, what fraction of its volume remains above the water surface?