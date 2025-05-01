Recall Archimedes' principle, which states that the buoyant force \(F\) on an object submerged in a fluid is equal to the weight of the fluid displaced by the object. Mathematically, this is expressed as \(F = \rho V g\), where \(\rho\) is the fluid density, \(V\) is the volume of fluid displaced, and \(g\) is the acceleration due to gravity.