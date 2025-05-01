Recall the charging equation for a capacitor in an RC circuit: The charge \(q\) on the capacitor at time \(t\) is given by the formula \(q(t) = Q_{max} \left(1 - e^{-\frac{t}{RC}}\right)\), where \(Q_{max}\) is the maximum charge the capacitor can hold, \(R\) is the resistance, and \(C\) is the capacitance.