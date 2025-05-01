Recall the formula for the capacitance of a parallel-plate capacitor: \[ C = \frac{\epsilon_0 \epsilon_r A}{d} \] where \(C\) is the capacitance, \(\epsilon_0\) is the permittivity of free space, \(\epsilon_r\) is the relative permittivity (dielectric constant) of the material between the plates, \(A\) is the area of the plates, and \(d\) is the distance between the plates.