A 0.25 k g 0.25\(\operatorname{\mathrm{kg}\)} puck is initially at rest on an icy surface. At t = 0 t=0 , a horizontal force given by F ( t ) = 12 − 3 t 2 F\(\left\)(t\(\right\))=12-3t^2 begins to move it. The force acts until its magnitude is zero. a) What is the magnitude of the impulse on the puck between t = 0.5 s t=0.5s and t = 1.25 s t=1.25s ? b) What is the change in momentum of the puck between t = 0 t=0 and the instant at which F = 0 F=0 ?