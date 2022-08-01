in this video, we're going to introduce the classes of membrane transport proteins now, really, there are three types of transport proteins that are classified according toe, how they operate or how they work. And so the very first type of transport protein that you all should know are the uni porters. And so uni is a prefix that means one or singular, and so uni porters are going to transport just one molecule at a time in just one direction across the membrane. And so if we take a look at the image down below the unit, Porter noticed that it's going to transport this protein that's in the membrane right here is going to be the unit porter and unique quarter proteins air going to transport just one molecule across the membrane in one direction. So we have one molecule here in one direction across the membrane. This protein would be a uni porter. Now, the second type of transport protein that you all should know are the SIM porters. Now the SIM porters are going to co transport at least two molecules greater than or equal to two molecules at a time in the same direction across the membrane. And so you could think the s and supporters for the s and same direction across the membrane. And so when we take a look at the image down below at the CIMB Porter here, which would be this protein here notice that the Sim Porter is going to transport at least two molecules across the membrane on DSO. Notice that we have this red molecule right here and we have the green molecule right here and notice that both the red and the green molecules are being transported in the same direction across the membrane. And really, that is what makes this a sim porter because they're being transported in the same direction across the membrane. Now, last but not least, the third type of transport protein you all should know are the anti porters and the anti porters. Anti is a pretty fixed that basically means theocracy it. And so anti porters are going to be, uh, co transporting at least two molecules at a time just like this, importers do. But instead of transporting them in the same direction across the membrane, anti porters are going to be transporting the two molecules in opposite directions across the membrane. So let's take a look over here at the image on the far right hand side at the anti porter, which would be this membrane protein right here. Notice. It's also transporting two molecules. It's transporting the red molecule in this direction and the green molecule in this direction. And because the two molecules are being transported in opposite directions, that's what makes this an anti porter. And so weaken right opposite directions right here. And so this year concludes the lesson on the different classes of membrane transport proteins, and we'll be able to see examples of all of these types as we move forward throughout our course. So this year concludes our lesson, and I'll see you all in our next video.

