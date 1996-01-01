General Biology
18. Biotechnology
Steps to DNA Cloning
Problem
Which of the following sequences in double-stranded DNA is most likely to be recognized as a cutting site for a restriction enzyme? a. AAGG TTCC b. GGCC CCGG c. ACCA TGGT d. AAAA TTTT
Similar Solution
2m
Related Practice
