18. Biotechnology
Steps to DNA Cloning
18. Biotechnology
Steps to DNA Cloning
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 8 of 8 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Each restriction enzyme has a specific sequence of nucleotides where it cuts the DNA. These sequences of DNA are unique to each restriction enzyme and are known as:
1149
views
3
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
The process of using DNA from one organism to alter the characteristics of another is called:
968
views
2
rank
Multiple Choice
An organism which has foreign genes incorporated into its genomes is known as a:
1042
views
2
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
What is the most logical sequence of steps for splicing foreign DNA into a plasmid and inserting the plasmid into a bacterium?
I. Transform bacteria with a recombinant DNA molecule.
II. Cut the plasmid DNA using restriction enzymes (endonucleases).
III. Extract plasmid DNA from bacterial cells.
IV. Hydrogen-bond the plasmid DNA to non-plasmid DNA fragments. V. Use ligase to seal plasmid DNA to non-plasmid DNA.
2751
views
4
rank
Multiple Choice
Which arrangement of the following four enzymes represents the order in which they would be used in a typical gene-cloning experiment resulting in the insertion of a cDNA into a bacterial plasmid? Begin with the gene's mRNA transcript.
669
views
Textbook Question
What is a plasmid? a. an organelle found in many bacteria and certain eukaryotes b. a circular DNA molecule that replicates independently of the main chromosome(s) c. a type of virus that has a DNA genome and infects certain types of human cells, including lung and respiratory tract tissue d. a type of virus that has an RNA genome, codes for reverse transcriptase, and inserts a cDNA copy of its genome into cells
620
views
Textbook Question
DNA technology has many medical applications. Which of the following is not done routinely at present? a. production of hormones for treating diabetes and dwarfism b. analysis of gene expression for more informed cancer treatments c. gene editing by the CRISPR-Cas9 system in viable human embryos to correct genetic diseases d. prenatal identification of genetic disease alleles
733
views
Textbook Question
When a typical restriction enzyme cuts a DNA molecule, the cuts are uneven, giving the DNA fragments single-stranded ends. These ends are useful in recombinant DNA work because a. they enable a cell to recognize fragments produced by the enzyme. b. they serve as starting points for DNA replication. c. the fragments will bond to other fragments with complementary ends. d. they enable researchers to use the fragments as molecular probes.
775
views
Textbook Question
A biochemist hopes to find a gene in human cells that codes for an important blood-clotting protein. She knows that the nucleotide sequence of a small part of the blood-clotting gene is CTGGACTGACA. Briefly outline a possible method she might use to isolate the desired gene.
326
views
Textbook Question
A biologist isolated a gene from a human cell, inserted it into a plasmid, and inserted the plasmid into a bacterium. The bacterium made a new protein, but it was nothing like the protein normally produced in a human cell. Why? (Explain your answer.) a. The bacterium had undergone transformation. b. The gene did not have sticky ends. c. The human gene contained introns. d. The gene was not synthesized from scratch.
500
views
Textbook Question
Potato blight causes potato plants to shrivel and rot. The disease is caused by the pathogen Phytophthora infestans, infamous for its role in Ireland's Great Potato Famine in the mid-1840s. The disease can devastate crops during wet weather, sometimes leading to total crop loss. Researchers aim to use recombinant DNA methods to transfer blight resistance genes from resistant varieties into susceptible varieties of potato. Explain how restriction endonucleases and DNA ligase could be used to insert a potato blight resistance gene into a plasmid.
354
views
Textbook Question
Explain how you might engineer E. coli to produce human growth hormone (HGH) using the following: E. coli containing a plasmid, DNA carrying the gene for HGH, DNA ligase, a restriction enzyme, equipment for manipulating and growing bacteria, a method for extracting and purifying the hormone, and an appropriate DNA probe. (Assume that the human HGH gene lacks introns.)
824
views
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING There are difficulties inherent in testing hypotheses involving human health. Imagine that you have developed a potential vaccine against AIDS. Given the nature of the disease, all testing must be conducted in humans. Can you design an ethical but effective experiment?
295
views
Showing 19 of 19 practice