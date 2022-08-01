Krebs Cycle Example 1

So here we have an example problem that's asking how many turns of the Krebs cycle are needed to completely break down just one molecule of glucose. And we've got these five potential answer options down below. And so what we need to recall from our previous lesson videos is that for every one molecule of glucose it's going to undergo like Kalle Asus. And so the one molecule of glucose will undergo. Glide Collis is and be broken up into two molecules of pyro of it. And then those two molecules of Piru undergo piru oxidation and get converted into Ah Siegel Coetzee molecules. And so we have two acetyl coa a molecules, and each of those acetyl coa a molecules has to undergo the Krebs cycle revolution. And so what that means is that from every one molecule of glucose, there's actually going to be two turns or revolutions of the Krebs cycle, one for each of the acetyl coa, a molecules that are produced. And so the correct answer here for this example problem is going to be option A, which says to turns of the Krebs cycle, are needed to completely break down just one molecule of glucose. And so this year concludes this example problem, and I'll see you all in our next video

