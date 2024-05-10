8. Respiration
Krebs Cycle
8. Respiration
Krebs Cycle
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Which product of the Krebs cycle is also used as a reactant in the Krebs cycle?
a) Citrate.
b) ATP.
c) Acetyl-CoA.
d) Oxaloacetate.
2376
views
21
rank
Multiple Choice
Taking one molecule of glucose through glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle generates:
a) 6 CO2, 8 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 4 ATP.
b) 6 CO2, 8 NADH, 1 FADH2 and 2 ATP.
c) 6 CO2, 10 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 4 ATP.
d) 6 CO2, 10 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 2 ATP.
2401
views
38
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following processes generates most of the NADH that delivers electrons to the electron transport chain?
863
views
Multiple Choice
In the citric acid cycle, for each pyruvate that enters the cycle, one ATP, three NADH, and one FADH2 are produced. For each glucose molecule that enters glycolysis, how many ATP, NADH, and FADH2 are produced in the citric acid cycle?
957
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following represents the major energy-related accomplishment of the citric acid cycle, even though it is not the only energy-related accomplishment?
665
views
Multiple Choice
After completion of the citric acid cycle, most of the usable energy from the original glucose molecule is in the form of __________.
1043
views
Multiple Choice
If significant amounts of materials are removed from the citric acid cycle to produce amino acids for protein synthesis, which of the following will result?
687
views
Textbook Question
Where does the citric acid cycle occur in eukaryotes? a. in the cytosol of cells b. in the intermembrane space of mitochondria c. in the inner membrane of mitochondria d. in the matrix of mitochondria
690
views
Textbook Question
In the citric acid cycle, an enzyme oxidizes malate to oxaloacetate, with the production of NADH and the release of H+. You are studying this reaction using a suspension of bean cell mitochondria and a blue dye that loses its color as it takes up H+. You set up reaction mixtures with mitochondria, dye, and three different concentrations of malate (0.1 mg/L, 0.2 mg/L, and 0.3 mg/L). Which of the following graphs represents the results you would expect, and why?
772
views
Showing 11 of 11 practice