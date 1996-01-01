Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
A plant mutant that shows normal gravitropic bending but does not store starch in its plastids would require a reevaluation of the role of            in gravitropism. a. auxin b. calcium c. statoliths d. differential growth

