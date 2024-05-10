37. Plant Sensation and Response
Tropisms and Hormones
Multiple Choice
What is growth that results in curvatures of whole plant organs toward or away from stimuli called?
315
views
Multiple Choice
The immediate, direct effect of auxin in cell elongation, according to the acid growth hypothesis, is to __________.
470
views
Multiple Choice
In addition to interacting with auxin in the control of apical dominance, newly discovered plant hormones help to establish mycorrhizal associations by attracting mycorrhizal fungi to the plant roots. What are these hormones called?
315
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
A graduate student growing plant cells in a laboratory dish wants them to __________; therefore, the student treats them with cytokinins.
279
views
Multiple Choice
A callus will develop roots if you use a __________ auxin concentration and a __________ cytokinin concentration in the medium.
427
views
Multiple Choice
In shoots, branching is inhibited by __________ from the tip of a growing shoot, but this effect is countered by __________ from the roots.
343
views
Multiple Choice
Which hormone would a florist most likely spray on cut flowers to keep them fresh?
313
views
Multiple Choice
As leaf lettuce matures, a tall flowering shoot extends beyond the basal, edible leaves. After the plant bolts like this, it no longer produces broad, tasty leaves. Suppose you want to prevent bolting so that you can harvest lettuce longer. You may want to prevent the plant from synthesizing __________.
297
views
Multiple Choice
Increasing the cytoplasmic levels of specific well-tolerated solutes, such as sugars, helps a plant to cope with __________.
317
views
Multiple Choice
Increasing the proportion of unsaturated fatty acids in their membranes is a response of plants to __________.
295
views
Multiple Choice
Seeds of many desert plants will not germinate until a heavy rain washes away their __________.
315
views
Multiple Choice
In the autumn, the amount of __________ decreases, rendering the cells of the abscission layer more sensitive to __________.
316
views
Multiple Choice
The synthesis and release of abscisic acid in a plant is a response to __________.
504
views
Multiple Choice
__________ appear to allow a plant cell to sense its orientation with respect to gravity.
273
views
Multiple Choice
A rapid loss of water in specialized cells in the sensitive plant Mimosa pudica causes __________.
407
views
Multiple Choice
The formation of air tubes in submerged roots is an adaptation to __________.
429
views
Multiple Choice
When a plant that is not adapted to salty water is exposed to salty water, it will __________.
312
views
Textbook Question
The hormone that helps plants respond to drought is a. auxin. b. abscisic acid. c. cytokinin. d. ethylene.
762
views
Textbook Question
Test your knowledge of the five major classes of plant hormones (auxins, cytokinins, gibberellins, abscisic acid, ethylene) by matching one hormone to each lettered box. (Note that some hormones will match up to more than one box.)
1221
views
Textbook Question
During winter or periods of drought, which one of the following plant hormones inhibits growth and seed germination? a. ethylene b. abscisic acid c. gibberellin d. auxin
351
views
Textbook Question
In autumn, the amount of _________ increases and the amount of _________ decreases in fruits and leaf stalks, causing a plant to drop fruit and leaves. a. ethylene … auxin b. gibberellin … abscisic acid c. cytokinin … abscisic acid d. auxin … ethylene
405
views
Textbook Question
Plant hormones act by affecting the activities of a. genes. b. membranes. c. enzymes. d. genes, membranes, and enzymes.
450
views
Textbook Question
Buds and sprouts often form on tree stumps. Which hormone would stimulate their formation? a. auxin b. cytokinin c. abscisic acid d. ethylene
456
views
Textbook Question
A plant mutant that shows normal gravitropic bending but does not store starch in its plastids would require a reevaluation of the role of in gravitropism. a. auxin b. calcium c. statoliths d. differential growth
660
views
Textbook Question
"Match each definition with the correct term. Bending of a shoot toward light Growth response to touch Cycle with a period of about 24 hours Pigment that helps control flowering Relative lengths of night and day Growth response to gravity Folding of plant leaves at night a. phytochrome b. photoperiod c. sleep movement d. circadian rhythm e. thigmotropism f. phototropism g. gravitropism"
312
views
Textbook Question
DRAW IT Indicate the response to each condition by drawing a straight seedling or one with the triple response.
315
views
Textbook Question
If apples are to be stored for long periods, it is best to keep them in a place with good air circulation. Explain why.
334
views
