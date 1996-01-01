Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
In addition to interacting with auxin in the control of apical dominance, newly discovered plant hormones help to establish mycorrhizal associations by attracting mycorrhizal fungi to the plant roots. What are these hormones called?

