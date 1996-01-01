Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

DRAW IT Below are the amino acid sequences (using single letters; see Figure 5.14) of three short segments of the FOXP2 protein from five species. These segments contain all amino acid differences between the FOXP2 proteins of these species. Compare the amino acid sequences by answering parts (a)–(d). Chimpanzee PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD Mouse PKSSE ... TSSTT ... NARRD Gorilla PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD Human PKSSD ... TSSNT ... SARRD Rhesus monkey PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD (a)Circle the names of any species that have identical amino acid sequences for the FOXP2 protein.

