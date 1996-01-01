Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Ras, a small G protein located at the plasma membrane, is often mutated in different types of cancer. Ras normally signals to a cell that it should divide. Cancer cells divide uncontrollably. Which of the following changes to Ras could explain uncontrolled division in a cancer cell that has mutated Ras present?
A
A mutation that leads to Ras being sent to the endomembrane system
B
A mutation that means Ras cannot bind to GTP
C
A mutation that means GDP is constantly bound to Ras
D
A mutation in which Ras cannot bind to its GPCR
E
A mutation that means Ras cannot hydrolyze GTP to GDP