Hello everyone here. We have a question asking us which one is encouraged about plasma A. It gives antibiotic resistance to bacteria. This is true B. It is self replicating. This is true. See it is the chromosome DNA bacteria. This is incorrect. Plasmas are found in addition to chromosome or DNA in bacteria be it acts as a molecular vector and recombinant DNA technology. This is correct and it is used to transfer gene of interest in the expression system. So our answer as to which one is incorrect is c. It is the chromosomal DNA of bacteria. Thank you for watching. Bye.

