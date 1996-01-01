Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology8. RespirationChemiosmosis
For a short time in the 1930s, some physicians prescribed low doses of a compound called dinitrophenol (DNP) to help patients lose weight. This unsafe method was abandoned after some patients died. DNP uncouples the chemiosmotic machinery by making the inner mitochondrial membrane leaky to H+. Explain how this drug could cause profuse sweating, weight loss, and possibly death.

