Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology8. RespirationReview of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
4:15 minutes
Problem 10b
Textbook Question

VISUAL SKILLS This computer model shows the four parts of ATP synthase, each part consisting of a number of polypeptide subunits (the structure in gray is still an area of active research). Using Figure 9.14 as a guide, label the rotor, stator, internal rod, and catalytic knob of this molecular motor.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
7:51m

Watch next

Master Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.