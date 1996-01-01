18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
The DNA fragments are separated based on their sizes and charges in gel electrophoresis. The standard reference which contains DNA fragments of known lengths is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Electrophoresis guide
B
Protein gels
C
DNA ladder
D
Standard wells