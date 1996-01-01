10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
10. Transcription Transcription in Eukaryotes
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
During transcription of the mRNA sequence 3'-AUCGUCAUGCAGA-5', was the adenine at the left-hand side (3' end) the first, second, third, or last nucleotide used to build the portion of mRNA shown?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The first nucleotide used.
B
The second nucleotide used.
C
The third nucleotide used.
D
The last nucleotide used