17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following options correctly describes the DNA alteration responsible for the Ser-to-Thr missense mutation in the BamHI restriction site of the mutant HAO (homogentisic acid oxidase) gene that causes Alkaptonuria, an autosomal recessive disorder in humans?
A
A deletion of two nucleotides changes the sequence from 5′-GGTCC-3′ (wild-type) to 5′-GAC-3′ (mutant).
B
A substitution of one nucleotide changes the sequence from 5′-GGATCC-3′ (wild-type) to 5′-GGAACC-3′ (mutant) .
C
An insertion of one nucleotide changes the sequence from 5′-GGATCC-3′ (wild-type) to 5′-GGAACTC-3′ (mutant).
D
A substitution of two nucleotides changes the sequence from 5′-GGATCC-3′ (wild-type) to 5′-GGCTCC-3′ (mutant).