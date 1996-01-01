9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Mitosis
9. Mitosis and Meiosis Mitosis
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Due to the presence of a cell wall, cytokinesis in plant cells is significantly different from that in animal cells. Rather than forming a contractile ring, plant cells construct a cell plate in the middle of the cell. The list below shows the stages of cell plate formation:
(1) trafficking of vesicles to the division plane and their fusion to generate a tubular-vesicular network; (2) creation of the phragmoplast; (3) fusion with the parental cell wall; (4) recycling of excess membrane and other material from the cell plate; and (5) deposition of callose, cellulose, and other cell wall components.
The correct sequence of the stages is:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1 > 2 > 4 > 3 and 5
B
2 > 5 > 1 > 3 and 4
C
4 > 2 > 1 > 3 and 5
D
2 > 1 > 5 > 4 and 3