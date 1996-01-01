Due to the presence of a cell wall, cytokinesis in plant cells is significantly different from that in animal cells. Rather than forming a contractile ring, plant cells construct a cell plate in the middle of the cell. The list below shows the stages of cell plate formation:

(1) trafficking of vesicles to the division plane and their fusion to generate a tubular-vesicular network; (2) creation of the phragmoplast; (3) fusion with the parental cell wall; (4) recycling of excess membrane and other material from the cell plate; and (5) deposition of callose, cellulose, and other cell wall components.

The correct sequence of the stages is: