A pea plant experiment is conducted to study the genetic linkage of two genes: seed color (Y, yellow or y, green) and seed shape (R, round or r, wrinkled). A dihybrid heterozygous (YyRr) plant is crossed with another dihybrid heterozygous (YyRr) plant. They produce the following progeny:



Yellow and round: 120

Yellow and wrinkled: 43

Green and round: 39

Green and wrinkled: 8



What is the chi-square value?