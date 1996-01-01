17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
If Luria and Delbrück's fluctuation test had supported the adaptive mutation hypothesis, what would the distribution of mutants among cultures have looked like?
It would have followed a Poisson distribution.
It would have been biased towards specific stress conditions.
It would have been lower in cultures with fewer bacterial cells.
It would have been the same in all cultures.