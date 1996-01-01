15. Genomes and Genomics
15. Genomes and Genomics Functional Genomics
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A DNA segment containing a gene including the promoter and terminator regions was studied by band shift assay. The following image shows the gel bands that were observed.
Lane 3 will correspond to which of the following?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Naked DNA
B
Naked DNA + RNA polymerase II
C
Naked DNA + TFIIB
D
Naked DNA + TFIIB + TFIID
E
Naked DNA + TFIIB + TFIID + TFIIF + RNA polymerase II