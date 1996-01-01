17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Types of Mutations
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Point mutation refers to the alteration or change in a single codon in DNA. Consider the following sequence:
5'-CAG-3' to 5'-CAA-3'
What type of point mutation is illustrated in the sequence?
Point mutation refers to the alteration or change in a single codon in DNA. Consider the following sequence:
5'-CAG-3' to 5'-CAA-3'
What type of point mutation is illustrated in the sequence?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Nonsense mutation
B
Missense mutation
C
Silent mutation
D
Non-synonymous mutation