17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Types of Mutations
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following specific codon in an mRNA sequence:
5' - CAG- 3'
Suppose this codon undergoes a nonsense mutation, which of the following codons can possibly result from this type of mutation?
Consider the following specific codon in an mRNA sequence:
5' - CAG- 3'
Suppose this codon undergoes a nonsense mutation, which of the following codons can possibly result from this type of mutation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5' - CAC- 3'
B
5' - AUG- 3'
C
5' - CAU- 3'
D
5' - UAA- 3'