17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Frameshift mutation can cause a more deleterious impact on an organism. Which of the following can result in a frameshift mutation?
A
Insertion of a single nucleotide
B
Duplication of a single codon
C
Synonymous mutation
D
Silent mutation