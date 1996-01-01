17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a mutagenicity assay, S9 extract is added to Salmonella plates to activate procarcinogens and mutagens. Which of the following best explains why this step is important in the assay?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Procarcinogens and mutagens are inert and cannot cause mutations unless they are activated by metabolic enzymes.
B
Salmonella bacteria are incapable of metabolizing procarcinogens and mutagens without the help of S9 extract.
C
The S9 extract provides a source of nutrients that enhances the growth of Salmonella bacteria, which in turn increases their mutagenicity..
D
S9 extract is a type of antibiotic that selectively kills Salmonella bacteria that have mutations.