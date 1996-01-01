17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Types of Mutations
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Ames test uses two Salmonella strains, Strain A with a base-substitution mutation and Strain B with a frameshift mutation, and four plates to test the mutagenicity of EMS. Two control plates have no EMS, and two experimental plates have EMS with each strain. What is the significance of the presence or absence of a colony on any of the four plates?
The Ames test uses two Salmonella strains, Strain A with a base-substitution mutation and Strain B with a frameshift mutation, and four plates to test the mutagenicity of EMS. Two control plates have no EMS, and two experimental plates have EMS with each strain. What is the significance of the presence or absence of a colony on any of the four plates?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The absence of a colony on the experimental plate indicates that EMS is mutagenic.
B
The presence of a colony on the experimental plate demonstrates the effectiveness of antibiotics in treating bacterial infections.
C
The presence of a colony on the experimental plate indicates that EMS is mutagenic.
D
The absence of a colony indicates the degree of toxicity of the compound being tested.