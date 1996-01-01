7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA Structure
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
It is possible to use one DNA strand as a template to construct the other due to the complementary base pairing of the DNA strands in a double helix. What is the complementary strand of the duplex DNA fragment 5' - GCTATGAGCATG - 3'?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5' - CGATACTCGTAC - 3'
B
3' - CGTATCACGATC - 5'
C
3' - CGATACTCGTAC - 5'
D
5' - CGTATCACGATC - 3'