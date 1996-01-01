20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose a phenotypic variation is significantly influenced by genetic variation, which of the following is therefore true about concordance among the monozygotic and dizygotic twins?
Concordance among dizygotic twins is higher than among monozygotic twins.
Concordance among monozygotic twins is higher than among dizygotic twins.
Concordance among monozygotic twins and dizygotic twins is equal to zero.
Both monozygotic and dizygotic concordance are equal to one.