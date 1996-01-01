20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
20. Quantitative Genetics Heritability
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following assertions is true if the phenotypic variation is entirely due to nongenetic factors?
Which of the following assertions is true if the phenotypic variation is entirely due to nongenetic factors?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Dizygotic twins have higher concordance than monozygotic twins.
B
Monozygotic twins have higher concordance than dizygotic twins.
C
Concordance rate of monozygotic and dizygotic twins is equal to 0.
D
Concordance among dizygotic and monozygotic twins is equal.