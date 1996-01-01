17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
Besides traditional microbiological techniques, a variety of molecular biological methods have been described for the selective identification of B. anthracis. Most of them use specific genes or proteins as targets for recognition and discrimination from related microorganisms. Genomic methods target unique gene sequences located on plasmids or in bacterial chromosomes. The differentiation of B. anthracis from B. cereus sensu stricto, solely based on chromosomal markers, is difficult due to the:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
identification of B. cereus group members other than B. anthracis using genomic markers was impossible until very recently due to the lack of a genomic-based classification of this group.
B
anthrax-like symptoms can also be caused by organisms with chromosomal features that are more closely related to B. cereus, but which carry these virulence genes on two plasmids that largely resemble the B. anthracis virulence plasmids.
C
Both a and b.
D
None of these.