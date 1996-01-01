17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
_____________________ result in an amino acid substitution because the codon is changed, and the new codon codes for a different amino acid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Single-base deletion
B
Single-base insertion
C
Single-base substitution
D
All of the above