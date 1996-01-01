13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
The level of transcription can be affected by alternative promoters in the following ways:
The level of transcription can be affected by alternative promoters in the following ways:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
By changing the sequence of the mRNA transcript
B
By regulating the splicing of the mRNA transcript
C
By changing the rate of translation
D
By initiating transcription from several DNA regions