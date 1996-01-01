2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
Tortoiseshell cats are female because the trait is caused by a gene located on the X chromosome. Which of the following Mendel's law best describes the reason why tortoiseshell cats are almost always female?
A
The law of independent assortment
B
The law of Dominance
C
The law of Segregation
D
All of the above