5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses Bacteriophage Genetics
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A single bacteriophage produces 50 viable viruses upon infecting a single E. coli that is present on a bacterial lawn. Identify the total number of bacteriophages that one will observe on a single plaque if, in total, three lytic cycles occur.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
125
B
1250
C
12500
D
125000