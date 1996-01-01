5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lederberg demonstrated the transduction phenomenon, in which genetic information is transferred from one bacterium to another through one of the following processes:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
bacteria take in naked DNA, which is foreign genetic material from the environment.
B
bacteriophages released by the donor strain of bacteria
C
conjugation between bacteria of different strains
D
none of the above