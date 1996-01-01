13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
Which of the following statements is true about alternative polyadenylation?
In this process, the poly(A) tail is removed.
When the polyadenylation signal is transcribed, downstream exons are included in mature mRNA.
When the polyadenylation is skipped during transcription, downstream exons are excluded.
None of the options is correct