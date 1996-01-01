10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the polarity of the two DNA strands in the following DNA sequence that gives the first 14 base pairs of the transcribed region of a gene and the template and nontemplate strands of DNA are identified? The transcription start is the thymine nucleotide at the end of the sequence given.
Nontemplate strand: TACGCTAGTCAGTT
Template strand: ATGCGATCAGTCA
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Nontemplate strand is 5' to 3', and the template strand is 3' to 5'
B
Nontemplate strand is 3' to 5', and the template strand is 5' to 3'
C
Both strands are 5' to 3'
D
Both strands are 3' to 5'