Transcription in Eukaryotes
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
The DNA sequence below gives the first 14 base pairs of the transcribed region of a gene, and the template and nontemplate strands of DNA are identified.
Nontemplate strand: TACGCTAGTCAGTT
Template strand: ATGCGATCAGTCA
What is the mRNA transcript sequence?
A
mRNA transcript: AUGCGAUCAGUCA
B
mRNA transcript: UUACGUUAGUCAG
C
mRNA transcript: AUGCGCCCAGUCA
D
mRNA transcript: UACGCUAGUCAGU