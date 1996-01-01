15. Genomes and Genomics
Functional Genomics
15. Genomes and Genomics Functional Genomics
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The band shift assay was used to examine a segment of DNA containing the whole sequence of a gene, including the promoter and terminator regions. The following image shows the gel bands that were observed.
Determine which of the following lanes is most likely to correspond to naked DNA + RNA polymerase II + all general transcription factors.
The band shift assay was used to examine a segment of DNA containing the whole sequence of a gene, including the promoter and terminator regions. The following image shows the gel bands that were observed.
Determine which of the following lanes is most likely to correspond to naked DNA + RNA polymerase II + all general transcription factors.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lane 2
B
Lane 3
C
Lane 4
D
Lane 5