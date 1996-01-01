5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacteriophage Genetics
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the end result of Benzer's work?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Determine the total number of rII mutants.
B
To compare the phenotype of wild-type and mutant-type of Phage T4.
C
To observe the response of E. coli when a bacteriophage is encountered.
D
To produce a detailed map of the rII locus.