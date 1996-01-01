17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
The amino acid sequence of a wildtype peptide is as follows: Met-Cys-Cys-Tyr-Arg-Arg-Val-Thr-Tyr-Thr. The mutant form of the same peptide is as follows: Met-Cys-Cys-Tyr. Identify the type of mutation in the mutant form of the peptide.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Missense mutation
B
Nonsense mutation
C
Frameshift mutation
D
Silent mutation