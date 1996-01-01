2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following progeny are observed in a cross between two guinea pigs:
Black coat = 120 White coat = 97
Based on the above data, what is TRUE about the genotype of the parents of the above progeny?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both parents are homozygous for black coat.
B
Both parents are homozygous for white coat.
C
One parent is heterozygous for black coat and the other is homozygous for white coat.
D
Both parents are heterozygous for black coat.