2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Monohybrid Cross
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a monohybrid cross between a pea plant that is homozygous dominant for seed texture (smooth) and a pea plant that is homozygous recessive for seed texture (wrinkled), what is the expected phenotype ratio of the offspring?
In a monohybrid cross between a pea plant that is homozygous dominant for seed texture (smooth) and a pea plant that is homozygous recessive for seed texture (wrinkled), what is the expected phenotype ratio of the offspring?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All smooth
B
All wrinkled
C
1 smooth: 2 wrinkled
D
2 smooth: 1 wrinkled